Area 506 festival to stream 2020 New Brunswick Day celebrations

This year’s provincial New Brunswick Day celebrations will be streamed online through Area 506’s social media channels.
“In the past few months, across the province, New Brunswickers have shown resilience and unity for a common cause. It was important for the provincial government to find a creative way to celebrate our people and honour our history and cultures,” said Premier Blaine Higgs in a news release.
Happening on Monday, Aug. 3 at 7 p.m., the event will focus on the province’s vibrancy and diversity, according to the release.
New Brunswick artists and musicians will perform from iconic sites around the province and there will be archival footage from previous Area 506 festivals.
“We have always been focused on bringing to the fore the music, culture and goods that make New Brunswick such an amazing place to live, work, and create,” said Ray Gracewood, Area 506 chair, in the release.
The province says the schedule includes performances by:
- Chloé Breault
- Sacred Wolf Singers
- Jamie Comeau & the Crooked Teeth
- Bleum
- The Hypochondriacs
- Les Hay Babies
- David Myles
“This event is a great way to support our amazing artists in the province at a time when live shows are few and far between. It is a way to be together, yet apart – at home or at a cottage with friends and family,” Gracewood said in the release.
The New Brunswick Day online show can be viewed on the Area 506 You Tube, Facebook and at AREA506.ca.
