Area 506 festival to stream 2020 New Brunswick Day celebrations

Send this page to someone via email

This year’s provincial New Brunswick Day celebrations will be streamed online through Area 506’s social media channels.

“In the past few months, across the province, New Brunswickers have shown resilience and unity for a common cause. It was important for the provincial government to find a creative way to celebrate our people and honour our history and cultures,” said Premier Blaine Higgs in a news release.

Happening on Monday, Aug. 3 at 7 p.m., the event will focus on the province’s vibrancy and diversity, according to the release.

New Brunswick artists and musicians will perform from iconic sites around the province and there will be archival footage from previous Area 506 festivals.

Story continues below advertisement

“We have always been focused on bringing to the fore the music, culture and goods that make New Brunswick such an amazing place to live, work, and create,” said Ray Gracewood, Area 506 chair, in the release.

3:03 New Brunswick Summer Music Festival adjusts in response to Coronavirus New Brunswick Summer Music Festival adjusts in response to Coronavirus

The province says the schedule includes performances by:

Chloé Breault

Sacred Wolf Singers

Jamie Comeau & the Crooked Teeth

Bleum

The Hypochondriacs

Les Hay Babies

David Myles

“This event is a great way to support our amazing artists in the province at a time when live shows are few and far between. It is a way to be together, yet apart – at home or at a cottage with friends and family,” Gracewood said in the release.

The New Brunswick Day online show can be viewed on the Area 506 You Tube, Facebook and at AREA506.ca.

Story continues below advertisement

Related News New Brunswick not yet following Nova Scotia’s lead in making masks mandatory