Two killed in highway crash near Princeton, B.C.

Send this page to someone via email

A Vancouver couple were travelling home from a trip to the Okanagan when their SUV crossed the centre-line and collided head-on with a semi-truck, police said.

On Saturday, July 25, at approximately 5:20 p.m., Princeton RCMP and paramedics rushed to the scene of a two-vehicle collision just east of Princeton, B.C., on Highway 3.

“Upon arrival, it was determined that a westbound SUV occupied by a man and woman from Vancouver collided head-on with an eastbound semi-truck driven by a 50-year-old man from the Fraser Valley,” said Cpl. Mike Halskov with BC RCMP Traffic Services.

“Both occupants of the SUV, a man in his 70’s and a woman in her 50’s, died on scene as a result of the crash,” he said.

Story continues below advertisement

RCMP say the driver of the semi-truck sustained non-life-threatening injuries.

2:11 Online petition for safety barriers on Highway 97 gains traction Online petition for safety barriers on Highway 97 gains traction

Halskov says the sun may have blinded the eyes of the westbound driver of the SUV. Impairment is not suspected, he said, and road and weather conditions were “excellent.”

South Okanagan Traffic Services (SOTS) is appealing for any witnesses who have not yet spoken to police to come forward.

Read more: RCMP look for witnesses after fatal crash in Kelowna

The appeal includes anyone with dash camera video of the eastbound semi-truck, a white Western Star and trailer, and the westbound SUV, a 2016 blue Ford Explorer.

Witnesses can contact traffic services at 250-499-2250.

Story continues below advertisement

“This is a reminder to motorists that even though driving conditions may appear ideal, they can change with little warning, affecting one’s perceptions and reactions to the changing conditions,” Halskov said.

The BC Coroners Service is investigating.