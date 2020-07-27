Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Search

Suggested Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Advertisement
Health

Adjustments made and ongoing, but inconsistencies continue at Aulac, N.B., border entry

By Callum Smith Global News
Posted July 27, 2020 4:08 pm
A New Brunswick peace officer screens a motorist entering New Brunswick by way of the Trans-Canada Highway in Aulac Monday.
A New Brunswick peace officer screens a motorist entering New Brunswick by way of the Trans-Canada Highway in Aulac Monday. Callum Smith / Global News

More than three weeks after local traffic on Canada’s East Coast was allowed to flow through the region as a result of the Atlantic bubble, inconsistencies are still bothersome to many who enter New Brunswick through the Aulac/Trans-Canada Highway entry.

“Going into New Brunswick is so inconsistent,” says Collene Cotton, a small business owner in Amherst, N.S.

“You’re never going to get the same experience twice. (Sunday) night when I went through, it was 20 minutes waiting in the lineup just to be waved through… And it was ridiculous.”

On Monday, Francine McLaughlin made her first trip returning to New Brunswick since the bubble opened. Still, she knew she had to be prepared to wait.

Read more: N.B. border delays, inconsistencies defeat purpose of Atlantic bubble, mayors say

Story continues below advertisement

“I knew there was going to be a lineup,” she tells Global News. “I mean, that’s the new life.”

When the lineup of traffic becomes too long, motorists can get waved through, a New Brunswick government spokesperson says.

“In instances whereas traffic is heavy, long wait times occur, causing highway safety concerns,” said Coreen Enos, a spokesperson of the Department of Public Safety.

Trending Stories

“In these instances, Peace Officers will relax controls as necessary to maintain public safety, and restart after a few minutes.”

Tweet This
Some Atlantic bubble travelers say the hassle isn’t worth the trip
Some Atlantic bubble travelers say the hassle isn’t worth the trip

Enos says department officials have met with municipal officials from Sackville, N.B., and Amherst, N.S., who’ve previously voiced concerns about delays and inconsistencies.

The province has also completed “a review of traffic flow issues that will lead to enhancements in wait time,” although “some of these are still in the draft form.”

Story continues below advertisement

Enos also encourages people to fill out the pre-travel registration form online to help speed things up.

Read more: Screening at Aulac, N.B., border checkpoint being periodically relaxed to avoid long lines

John Wishart of the Chamber of Commerce for Greater Moncton says that while the bubble hasn’t provided the boost for hotels they were expecting, it’s helped local retailers and some tourist attractions.

“I think for the Greater Moncton area, there’s certainly been some positives,” Wishart says. “In the retail sector, some of the sort of magnet retailers like Costco and Bass Pro and Champlain Place have benefited. Maybe some of the smaller retailers as well. Some tourism facilities like Magic Mountain and Parlee Beach have also done well.”

But Wishart says it would be beneficial for everyone if there was more of a clear understanding and procedure at the border.

© 2020 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
CoronavirusCOVID-19Nova ScotiaNew BrunswickTravelTrans-Canada HighwayCOVID-19 Nova ScotiaCOVID-19 New Brunswickcoronavirus New BrunswickCoronavirus Nova Scotiaatlantic bubbleAmherstAulac
Flyers
More weekly flyers