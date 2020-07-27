Public’s help requested in Ellice Avenue shooting investigation

Send this page to someone via email

The Winnipeg Police Service is asking for the public’s help identifying a “person of interest” in connection to a shooting on Saturday that sent a man to hospital.

Police say the victim, a man in his 50s, was found on the street in the 600 block of Ellice Avenue around 8 a.m. after being shot.

He was brought to hospital in critical condition but was later upgraded to stable.

The subsequent investigation brought police to a home in the 500 block of Maryland Street, where several people were taken into custody.

Anyone who recognizes the person in the attached photos or has other information that could help investigators is asked to call 204-986-6219 or Crime Stoppers at 204-786-TIPS (8477).

