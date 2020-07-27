40-year-old Barrie man charged with impaired driving after police stopped him on Hwy. 400

Send this page to someone via email

A 40-year-old Barrie man has been charged with impaired driving after he was stopped on Highway 400 on Friday night, Southern Georgian Bay OPP say.

About 9:05 p.m., police received a report of a possibly impaired driver heading west on White’s Falls Road in Georgian Bay, Ont.

The man was stopped and officers arrested him at the scene and sent him to the police station.

Graeme Turnbull, 40, from Barrie, was charged with one count of impaired operation.

Police say Turnbull’s driver’s licence was suspended for 90 days and that his vehicle was towed and impounded for seven days.

Story continues below advertisement

He was released from police custody on an undertaking to appear before Midland court in October.