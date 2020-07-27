Menu

Traffic

40-year-old Barrie man charged with impaired driving after police stopped him on Hwy. 400

By Daina Goldfinger Global News
Posted July 27, 2020 2:09 pm
At about 9:05 p.m., police received a report of a possible impaired driver heading west on White's Falls Road in Georgian Bay, Ont.
OPP / Twitter

A 40-year-old Barrie man has been charged with impaired driving after he was stopped on Highway 400 on Friday night, Southern Georgian Bay OPP say.

About 9:05 p.m., police received a report of a possibly impaired driver heading west on White’s Falls Road in Georgian Bay, Ont.

Read more: Barrie man charged with impaired driving, weapon offences: Huronia West OPP

The man was stopped and officers arrested him at the scene and sent him to the police station.

Graeme Turnbull, 40, from Barrie, was charged with one count of impaired operation.

Read more: Barrie man charged with impaired driving following crash in Wasaga Beach, Ont.

Police say Turnbull’s driver’s licence was suspended for 90 days and that his vehicle was towed and impounded for seven days.

He was released from police custody on an undertaking to appear before Midland court in October.

