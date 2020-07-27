Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Radio - CJOB

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Search

Suggested Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Advertisement
Crime

Winnipeg police chase stolen five-ton truck, later find it abandoned

By Sam Thompson Global News
Posted July 27, 2020 10:45 am
The stolen truck seen on Sunday.
The stolen truck seen on Sunday. Global News

Winnipeg police had their hands full Sunday afternoon as they chased a five-ton truck they say was stolen during a commercial break-and-enter.

Police said the incident started around 4:30 p.m., and although they made several attempts to stop the stolen truck, they were unsuccessful due to its erratic driving.

Read more: Man charged after stolen truck crashes into 2 Winnipeg Transit buses

Stolen truck weaves through traffic on Lagimodiere
Stolen truck weaves through traffic on Lagimodiere

The stolen vehicle, which had been spotted weaving in and out of traffic on Lagimodiere Boulevard during the chase, was found abandoned later that day.

Trending Stories
Story continues below advertisement

Police continue to investigate.

Stolen truck weaves through traffic on Lagimodiere
Stolen truck weaves through traffic on Lagimodiere

 

© 2020 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Winnipeg policeBreak And EnterStolen TruckAuto Theftcommercial break and enterfive-ton truckvehcile theftWinnipeg vehicle theft
Flyers
More weekly flyers