Winnipeg police chase stolen five-ton truck, later find it abandoned

Winnipeg police had their hands full Sunday afternoon as they chased a five-ton truck they say was stolen during a commercial break-and-enter.
Police said the incident started around 4:30 p.m., and although they made several attempts to stop the stolen truck, they were unsuccessful due to its erratic driving.
Stolen truck weaves through traffic on Lagimodiere
The stolen vehicle, which had been spotted weaving in and out of traffic on Lagimodiere Boulevard during the chase, was found abandoned later that day.
Police continue to investigate.
