Dump truck lit on fire, windows shattered at Virginia protest over clashes in Portland

A city dump truck was set on fire as protesters faced off with police in Virginia’s capital during a demonstration in support of protesters on the other side of the country in Portland, Oregon.

Virginia State Police and Richmond police said they worked to clear the crowd of a several hundred demonstrators late Saturday that had ripped down police tape and moved forward with lasers and firecrackers. City police declared an “unlawful assembly” around 11 p.m., and what appeared to be tear gas was deployed to disperse the group.

Police stand in front of a utility vehicle that was set on fire by protesters during a demonstration outside the Richmond Police Department headquarters on Grace Street in Richmond, Va., July 25, 2020. Joe Mahoney/Richmond Times-Dispatch via The Associated Press

Richmond Police Department said Sunday that six men among the protesters were arrested and face various charges, including unlawful assembly, rioting with a firearm and assault on a law enforcement officer.

Protesters had been planning for days the demonstration that was called “Richmond Stands with Portland,” news outlets reported, in an apparent reaction to ongoing tensions between protesters and U.S. agents at the federal courthouse in Oregon’s largest city.

Weeks of nationwide unrest have struck several U.S. cities since the death of George Floyd in Minneapolis on May 25.

Saturday’s protest in Richmond started at a park and then demonstrators marched to police headquarters, according to news outlets. Virginia State Police said in a tweet that protesters ripped down police tape and had lasers and firecrackers, then retreated and dispersed about 15 minutes after the agency “deployed chemical irritants.”

Police tweeted a photo of rocks, batteries and other items the department said were thrown at its officers during the protest. A video also showed an officer extinguishing a mattress on fire in the middle of a road.

Glass windows were also shattered at a Chipotle restaurant and a Virginia Commonwealth University dorm, the Richmond Times-Dispatch reported.