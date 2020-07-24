15-year-old Brooklin Fry claims 102nd Saskatchewan Amateur Women’s Golf Championship

Send this page to someone via email

For the first time since 2010, both the Saskatchewan junior women’s and amateur women’s golf titles belong to the same person.

After tapping in a five-foot par putt on the 18th Brooklin Fry smiled at the onlooking crowd, knowing she had claimed the title, before sharing a fist bump with last year’s champion Kathy Ziglo.

The win, at the Legends Golf Course in Warman, came exactly a week after the 15-year-old from Shell Lake won both the U-19 and U-17 junior titles in Swift Current.

The last player to do so was Anna Young.

Ziglo held a two-stroke lead coming into Thursday’s final round, but a pair of double bogeys on the front nine was enough to open the door for Fry, who never looked back.

“I had texted her on Sunday, saying I hope she broke her driver before she got here,” silver medalist Ziglo said.

“She hits it so long, but, it’s not even that, (it’s) her course management.”

Fry relied on the feeling of playing from behind during the championship round and eventually rode it to victory.

“I just try and play like I’m behind every shot,” she said.

Although the Canadian Championships have been cancelled, Fry is still happy to hang her hat on this win.

“It feels really awesome, it feels really, really cool to (win). Especially, like, double (between) juniors and this one.”

