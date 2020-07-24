Manitoba opens Crown land for livestock producers

Send this page to someone via email

Livestock producers in Manitoba have been given temporary permission by the province to cut hay and graze animals on Crown land, due to years of dry conditions.

The province says the Agricultural Crown Lands leasing program will be managing the available land and issuing permits.

Livestock will have to be removed by Oct. 31 or whenever the existing forage is exhausted. Baled hay must be removed by Nov. 15.

More information can be found here, or by calling 204-867-6550.

