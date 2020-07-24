Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Search

Suggested Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Advertisement
Crime

Peterborough man charged with credit card fraud, possession of stolen property from vehicles

By Greg Davis Global News
Posted July 24, 2020 10:54 am
A Peterborough man is accused of using a stolen credit card.
A Peterborough man is accused of using a stolen credit card. The Canadian Press file

A Peterborough man faces multiple theft-related charges related to the use of a credit card.

According to the Peterborough Police Service, around 2:30 a.m. on Friday, an officer was flagged down by a person who said they were looking for a man who was allegedly in possession of his partner’s stolen credit card.

Read more: The best credit card for you, based on your spending habits

Police say a bank had notified the credit card owner that the card had been used at various locations in the city including a gas station’s convenience store.

Officers went to the store, found a suspect and arrested him.

Trending Stories

Police searched the suspect and officers say they found the victim’s wallet, credit card, and property recently reported stolen out of vehicles in the area of Goodfellow Road and St. Mary’s Street.

Story continues below advertisement

Michael Francis Duncan, 35, of Bolivar Street, was arrested and charged with:

  • two counts of use of a stolen credit card
  • three counts of possession of property obtained by crime under $5,000
  • three counts of failure to comply with probation

He was released from custody and is scheduled to appear in court in Peterborough on Sept. 22, police said.

Small businesses urging consumers to tap with debit during pandemic
© 2020 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
TheftFraudPeterborough PolicePeterborough Police ServicePeterborough crimeStolen PropertyCredit Card FraudCredit Card
Flyers
More weekly flyers