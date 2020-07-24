Peterborough man charged with credit card fraud, possession of stolen property from vehicles

Send this page to someone via email

A Peterborough man faces multiple theft-related charges related to the use of a credit card.

According to the Peterborough Police Service, around 2:30 a.m. on Friday, an officer was flagged down by a person who said they were looking for a man who was allegedly in possession of his partner’s stolen credit card.

Police say a bank had notified the credit card owner that the card had been used at various locations in the city including a gas station’s convenience store.

Officers went to the store, found a suspect and arrested him.

Police searched the suspect and officers say they found the victim’s wallet, credit card, and property recently reported stolen out of vehicles in the area of Goodfellow Road and St. Mary’s Street.

Michael Francis Duncan, 35, of Bolivar Street, was arrested and charged with:

two counts of use of a stolen credit card

three counts of possession of property obtained by crime under $5,000

three counts of failure to comply with probation

He was released from custody and is scheduled to appear in court in Peterborough on Sept. 22, police said.