Young child in serious condition after being struck by vehicle in Mississauga

A young boy has been taken to hospital with serious injuries after officials say he was struck by a vehicle in Mississauga Thursday evening.

Emergency crews were called to Stoney Crescent, near Winston Churchill Boulevard and Thomas Street, just after 8:20 p.m.

A spokesperson with Peel Regional Paramedic Services told Global News the boy, who is believed to be four or five years old, was being taken to a trauma centre in serious condition.

Police said the driver of the vehicle remained at the scene.

Anyone with information was asked to call officers at 11 Division.

UPDATE:

– Child has been transported to a trauma centre in serious condition

– #PRP remains on scene to investigate

– Anyone with information on this incident is asked to call investigators from 11 Division — Peel Regional Police (@PeelPolice) July 24, 2020

