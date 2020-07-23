Young child in serious condition after being struck by vehicle in Mississauga

A young boy has been taken to hospital with serious injuries after officials say he was struck by a vehicle in Mississauga Thursday evening.
Emergency crews were called to Stoney Crescent, near Winston Churchill Boulevard and Thomas Street, just after 8:20 p.m.
A spokesperson with Peel Regional Paramedic Services told Global News the boy, who is believed to be four or five years old, was being taken to a trauma centre in serious condition.
Police said the driver of the vehicle remained at the scene.
Trending Stories
Anyone with information was asked to call officers at 11 Division.
© 2020 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Comments