Traffic

Young child in serious condition after being struck by vehicle in Mississauga

By Nick Westoll Global News
Posted July 23, 2020 10:03 pm
A Peel Regional Police cruiser is seen at the 12 Division station.
A Peel Regional Police cruiser is seen at the 12 Division station. Nick Westoll / File / Global News

A young boy has been taken to hospital with serious injuries after officials say he was struck by a vehicle in Mississauga Thursday evening.

Emergency crews were called to Stoney Crescent, near Winston Churchill Boulevard and Thomas Street, just after 8:20 p.m.

A spokesperson with Peel Regional Paramedic Services told Global News the boy, who is believed to be four or five years old, was being taken to a trauma centre in serious condition.

Police said the driver of the vehicle remained at the scene.

Anyone with information was asked to call officers at 11 Division.

