Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Search

Suggested Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Advertisement
News

Trump cancels parts of Republican convention in Florida due to coronavirus pandemic

By Zeke Miller The Associated Press
Posted July 23, 2020 5:55 pm
Coronavirus: Parts of the U.S. approaching more grim milestones as COVID-19 numbers climb
WATCH: Parts of the U.S. approaching more grim milestones as COVID-19 numbers climb

U.S. President Donald Trump announced Thursday that he has cancelled segments of the Republican National Convention scheduled for Florida next month, citing a “flare-up” of the coronavirus.

Convention events will still be held in North Carolina.

“To have a big convention is not the right time,” Trump said of Jacksonville.

Story continues below advertisement

Trump moved parts of the GOP convention to Florida last month amid a dispute with North Carolina’s Democratic leaders over holding an event indoors with maskless supporters.

Trending Stories

Read more: ‘All the makings of a disaster’: How Florida became a coronavirus epicentre

But those plans were steadily scaled back as virus cases spiked in Florida and much of the country over the last month.

A small subset of GOP delegates will still gather in Charlotte, North Carolina, to formally renominate Trump on Aug. 24. Trump said he would deliver an acceptance speech in an alternate form.

Coronavirus: Fauci says U.S. currently in a ‘difficult situation’ due to COVID-19
Coronavirus: Fauci says U.S. currently in a ‘difficult situation’ due to COVID-19
© 2020 The Canadian Press
Donald TrumpFloridaRepublicansTrump CoronavirusRepublican conventionflorida covid19trump floridaflorida republican conventionflorida republicans
Flyers
More weekly flyers