Burlington hospital increasing coronavirus testing

Burlington’s Joseph Brant Hospital is increasing its coronavirus testing capacity.

The hospital has announced that it will be opening a new drive-thru testing clinic to serve the community.

The clinic is dedicated to testing individuals who are not experiencing symptoms of COVID-19, but who are concerned they may have been exposed.

The testing site will be located on the hospital grounds and can be accessed off Joseph Brant Hospital’s entrance on North Shore Boulevard.

Appointments are required and can be booked online.

Testing is available seven days a week from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.

