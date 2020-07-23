Yellow Grass, Sask. man pleads guilty to 2nd-degree murder in killing of Abbie Speir

A man from Yellow Grass, Sask. has pleaded guilty to a reduced charge in the killing of Abbie Speir three years ago.
On Thursday, Kevin Okofor pleaded guilty to second-degree murder at Queen’s Bench in Regina. He was initially charged with murder in the first degree.
Speir, 33, was found dead following a house fire in Yellow Grass, Sask. on April 20, 2017.
At the time, Milestone RCMP called her death suspicious. Okafor was arrested the same evening in the Swift Current area following a brief police chase.
Speir and Okafor were in a relationship for six years according to the Crown.
This is a developing story. Check back for updates.
