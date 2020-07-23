Menu

Canada

Yellow Grass, Sask. man pleads guilty to 2nd-degree murder in killing of Abbie Speir

By Mickey Djuric Global News
A man known to Abbie Speir has pleaded guilty to second-degree murder after her body was found after a house fire in Yellow Grass, Sask.
A man known to Abbie Speir has pleaded guilty to second-degree murder after her body was found after a house fire in Yellow Grass, Sask. Supplied / Saskatchewan RCMP

A man from Yellow Grass, Sask. has pleaded guilty to a reduced charge in the killing of Abbie Speir three years ago.

On Thursday, Kevin Okofor pleaded guilty to second-degree murder at Queen’s Bench in Regina. He was initially charged with murder in the first degree.

Read more: First-degree murder charge in Yellow Grass, Sask. death

Speir, 33, was found dead following a house fire in Yellow Grass, Sask. on April 20, 2017.

At the time, Milestone RCMP called her death suspicious. Okafor was arrested the same evening in the Swift Current area following a brief police chase.

Kevin Okafor
Kevin Obina Okafor was initially charged with first-degree murder after the body of Abbie Speir was found following a house fire in Yellow Grass, Sask. Facebook

Speir and Okafor were in a relationship for six years according to the Crown.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

RCMPMurderSecond Degree MurderFirst Degree MurderAbbie Speirhouse fire yellow grassKevin Okoforqueen's bench reginaYellow Grass murder
