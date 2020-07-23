Winnipeg mayor to speak at Thursday afternoon press conference

Send this page to someone via email

Winnipeg mayor Brian Bowman will be speaking to media Thursday afternoon.

The City of Winnipeg said Bowman will address reporters at 12:15 p.m. at city hall, during council’s break for lunch.

One of the topics on the agenda for Thursday’s council meeting is the Portage Place redevelopment, which has been the subject of much discussion since Bowman spoke in favour of increasing the city’s investment into the project.

1:35 Winnipeg may increase funding for Portage Place development Winnipeg may increase funding for Portage Place development

Story continues below advertisement