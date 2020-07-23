Menu

Politics

Winnipeg mayor to speak at Thursday afternoon press conference

By Sam Thompson Global News
Mayor Brian Bowman will speak to media Thursday.

Winnipeg mayor Brian Bowman will be speaking to media Thursday afternoon.

The City of Winnipeg said Bowman will address reporters at 12:15 p.m. at city hall, during council’s break for lunch.

Read more: City may increase funding for Portage Place redevelopment: Winnipeg mayor

One of the topics on the agenda for Thursday’s council meeting is the Portage Place redevelopment, which has been the subject of much discussion since Bowman spoke in favour of increasing the city’s investment into the project.

