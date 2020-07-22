Lethbridge’s first outdoor farmers market of the season kicked off Wednesday

Send this page to someone via email

Face masks and hand sanitizer were a common sight at Lethbridge’s first outdoor farmers market of the season Wednesday.

Officials said, despite the market’s delayed opening this year due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, the event got off to a good start.

“It’s going really well, meeting lots of nice people. It’s pretty busy so that’s awesome,” vendor Emily Thome with Forever Bee said.

Hand sanitizer stations and lots of signage were posted throughout the market with many shoppers choosing to bring their own reusable bags.

Vendors said the process of reopening amid the pandemic has been fairly smooth, with everyone being respectful of the public health guidelines currently in place.

“It’s not too hard as long as people keep their distance,” Thome said. “I have hand sanitizer with me at all times, so I’m always sanitizing, of course, I have the mask on too.”

This summer’s market is home to fewer vendors than some expected, however, shoppers are optimistic more items will be up for grabs in the coming weeks.

Shopper Marya Helm said she was impressed with how respectful fellow farmers market visitors were.

“We are all just saying, ‘excuse me, pardon me,’ as we are moving around doing what we need to do, so it’s good”.

The farmers market has been a staple to the city’s downtown for nearly 15 years. It’s typically set up in Festival Square on 6 Street South, but due to construction, this year the market has been relocated to 2 Avenue South, between 4 and 5 street.

“It’s very easy, good parking and good and easy to come in and grab exactly what you want,” Helm said.

“Everybody has sanitizer and masks and its great.” Tweet This

The outdoor market will take place every Wednesday from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.

