1 of 2 red panda cubs born at Toronto Zoo dies

TORONTO – One of two female red panda cubs born at the Toronto Zoo last week has died.

The zoo says the cub died sometime between Tuesday night and Wednesday morning, after being in and out of an incubator since Sunday.

The zoo says it will continue to closely monitor and supplement feed for the other cub, who remains with her mom and appears healthy and strong.

The zoo says it suspects Ila, the mother, was not producing enough milk to feed both cubs, so staff began supplemental feedings.

It says it will continue feeding the remaining cub while still keeping her with Ila to allow them to continue bonding.

The two cubs are the first red pandas born at the Toronto Zoo since 1996.

The first five weeks for red panda cubs is very critical to the cubs’ survival and the team will continue to closely monitor and supplement feed the other cub who remains with mom Ila and continues to appear healthy and strong. — The Toronto Zoo (@TheTorontoZoo) July 22, 2020