Canada

1 of 2 red panda cubs born at Toronto Zoo dies

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted July 22, 2020 5:20 pm
A female red panda cub is seen at The Toronto Zoo.
A female red panda cub is seen at The Toronto Zoo. Handout / The Toronto Zoo

TORONTO – One of two female red panda cubs born at the Toronto Zoo last week has died.

The zoo says the cub died sometime between Tuesday night and Wednesday morning, after being in and out of an incubator since Sunday.

The zoo says it will continue to closely monitor and supplement feed for the other cub, who remains with her mom and appears healthy and strong.

Read more: Red panda gives birth to healthy cubs at Toronto Zoo

The zoo says it suspects Ila, the mother, was not producing enough milk to feed both cubs, so staff began supplemental feedings.

It says it will continue feeding the remaining cub while still keeping her with Ila to allow them to continue bonding.

The two cubs are the first red pandas born at the Toronto Zoo since 1996.

© 2020 The Canadian Press
