Crime

Judgment in Const. Montsion manslaughter trial expected Oct. 20

By Craig Lord Global News
Posted July 22, 2020 1:56 pm
Daniel Montsion (right) is facing criminal charges in the 2016 death of 37-year-old Abdirahman Abdi (left).
Daniel Montsion (right) is facing criminal charges in the 2016 death of 37-year-old Abdirahman Abdi (left). THE CANADIAN PRESS/HO-Family of Abdirahman Abdi / Youtube: Islam Muslim

A judgment in the trial of Ottawa police Const. Daniel Montsion, accused in the death of Abdirahman Abdi following a violent arrest four years ago, is expected on Oct. 20, 2020.

Ontario Court Justice Robert Kelly set the presumptive date on Wednesday, following three days of final oral submissions from both the Crown and defence in the case.

Read more: Montsion defence covers reinforced gloves, Const. Weir’s memory in final arguments

The date requires final sign-off from trial coordination officials.

At that time, Kelly will consider all evidence presented in the trial since February 2019 to determine whether Montsion can be held liable for 37-year-old Abdi’s death in July 2016.

Montsion has pleaded not guilty to charges of manslaughter, aggravated assault and assault with a deadly weapon.

More to come.

Abdirahman Abdi arrest: Surveillance footage captures dramatic confrontation
