Edmonton man arrested in Calgary, charged with human trafficking

The Alberta Law Enforcement Response Team has charged a 34-year-old Edmonton man with human trafficking.

In a news release Wednesday morning, ALERT said the man was arrested in Calgary on June 20 following a human trafficking investigation.

ALERT did not release many details about the investigation but said a victim made “numerous attempts over the years to break free” from a man who used “threats, coercion and intimidation to sexually exploit the victim for his personal material benefit.”

“Our primary concern, first and foremost, was the health and well-being of the victim,” said Staff Sgt. Lance Parker with ALERT’s human trafficking unit.

“Our unit will now seek to identify and assist other potential victims who may have been under the accused’s control.”

Edwin Luberisse was originally arrested by the Calgary Police Service on an unrelated firearms offence, according to ALERT. He has since been charged with trafficking in persons, human trafficking for a material benefit and procuring sexual activity.

ALERT said investigators are exploring additional charges and are asking any other possible victims to come forward. Anyone with information is asked to contact their local police or Crime Stoppers.

