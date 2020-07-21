Lawson Health researchers to study well-being of health-care workers during pandemic

Send this page to someone via email

Share this item on Twitter

Share this item via WhatsApp

Share this item on Facebook

A team from Lawson Health Research Institute is looking for Canadian health-care workers to participate in a study on moral distress and psychological well-being during the COVID-19 pandemic.

They are looking for 500 participants who will complete a series of surveys over an 18-month period, with a goal of better understanding the pandemic’s impact on health-care workers.

Researchers are hoping the surveys will help answer questions about moral-ethical dilemmas and symptoms of depression, PTSD, general anxiety and burnout.

“Health-care workers are facing unprecedented demands as a result of the pandemic and many may be working under extreme physical and psychological stress,” said Dr. Don Richardson, Lawson Associate Scientist and Director of the MacDonald Franklin Operational Stress Injury Research Centre.

Story continues below advertisement

Read more: Western researchers confirm 3 tornadoes touched down Sunday near London

The team hopes that results can be used to cultivate wellness at the outset of future pandemics, which could potentially include guiding emergency preparedness policies and moral-ethical decision-making training modules.

[ Sign up for our Health IQ newsletter for the latest coronavirus updates ]

“It is necessary to provide a voice to health-care workers during this pandemic,” says Dr. Richardson.

“Health care workers may face difficult moral-ethical decisions including those around patient care and shortages of personal protective equipment (PPE), which could lead to moral distress.”

Read more: Ontario hospital union holds 5 minute protest to fight emergency orders

This project is in partnership with the Centre of Excellence on PTSD and Related Mental Health Conditions.

Interested Canadian health care workers can learn more about the study and access the survey here.

Story continues below advertisement