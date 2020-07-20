Western researchers surveying possible tornado damage near Belmont, Exeter

Send this page to someone via email

Western storm researchers are working to determine whether tornadoes caused the damage found in the London area following Sunday’s severe thunderstorms.

Two teams with the university’s Northern Tornadoes Project (NTP) were dispatched on Monday to survey damage found north and east of London near Exeter and Belmont, respectively, the group said.

Sunday’s storms, which rolled into the London area around 11 a.m., prompted Environment Canada to issue a tornado warning for the city and Middlesex County. The warnings were lifted within the hour.

Sunday’s storm as seen on Environment Canada’s Exeter radar around 11 a.m. Environment Canada

Damage from the storms was reported across southern Ontario and included downed trees and hydro wires, as well as damage to buildings. Thousands were also left in the dark due to outages.

“We’ve got damage reports all the way from Tilbury to Huntsville,” said Dave Sills, NTP’s executive director, in an interview Monday with 980 CFPL’s Jess Brady. “That’s a huge area that experienced scattered damage yesterday.”

Near Belmont, Environment Canada reported downed trees, roof damage, and a camper trailer that had been pushed into the side of a house, while near Exeter, trees, farm buildings and silos were damaged.

Sills said team members are leaning towards tornadic activity for the Belmont-area damage, while the Exeter-area damage “looks more like it was mostly a downburst event.”

“So straight line winds and possibly a tornado near the end of it that caused some damage to some grain bins. So maybe a mix of straight line and tornado damage there.”

Sills likened investigating the weather events to “meteorological CSI.”

“There were no pictures of a tornado over land. Anything that happened was in the rain, so it only leaves us to look at the patterns of damage,” he said.

“Thankfully, it’s not that difficult to see the differences between the damage caused by a tornado and the damage caused by a downburst.”

A drone photo showing visible damage to crops in a farmer’s field near Lucan, Ont., on July 20, 2020. Northern Tornadoes Project

Additional surveys of the two areas will be conducted on Tuesday, Sills said, adding the team is also looking into a waterspout that was confirmed over Lake Huron near Sarnia to determine whether it came onto land.

“It’s right along the track of damage that goes right to Belmont,” Sills said. “It’s unlikely that it was one tornado all the way down through Belmont, but that’s something that we’re looking at.”

If confirmed, the tornadoes would be the fifth and sixth seen in the London region in just the last month and a half.

Four tornadoes were confirmed to have touched down on June 10 near Belgrave, Brussels, Glencoe, and Belmont, in that order.

The tornado that touched down near Belmont was found to be an EF1-rated tornado, while the others were rated EF0, all on the lower end of the Enhanced Fujita scale, which goes up to EF5 on a scale of severity.

The four were among at least seven tornadoes that touched down that day in southern Ontario. Three others were confirmed in cottage country — Bracebridge, Mary Lake, and Baysville.

Damage in the Belmont, Ont. area from a preliminary EF1 tornado that touched down on the night of June 10, 2020. Northern Tornadoes Project

Environment Canada says it also received reports of storm damage Sunday in London and Woodstock, including downed trees and damage to a barn and shed along Oxford Road 4.

In Lambton Shores, a dairy farm in Thedford saw a dry shed and dairy barn destroyed, according to a report by CBC London. A nearby turbine also lost several blades.

In Grand Bend, flooding was reported along River Road at the marina and on the nearby main pier, while in Stony Point, damage was reported to trees, sheds, and a garage.

In Burlington, a large tree limb landed on top of a vehicle, and in northeastern Ontario, a tree was reported to have fallen onto a house in North Bay.

0:43 Flooding in Grand Bend, Ont., as storms roll through southern Ontario Flooding in Grand Bend, Ont., as storms roll through southern Ontario

The purpose of the Northern Tornadoes Project, launched in 2016 and expanded in scope in the fall of 2019, is to report and catalog every tornado that touches down in Canada.

To meet the mighty goal, the project utilizes planes, drones, and high-resolution aerial and satellite imagery to find tornadoes in more remote areas that would otherwise go unreported.