‘Darth Vader’ claims $95M lotto jackpot after being Forced to show up

Send this page to someone via email

The ability to win a lottery is insignificant next to the power of the Force.

A Jamaican lottery winner claimed his $95-million prize on Monday, dressed as Darth Vader in an attempt to hide his identity while pocketing the cheque. Lotto winners must show up in person to claim their winnings under the rules, but “Vader” found a way to alter the deal.

The man, who identified himself as W. Brown to local media, said he disguised himself as the Star Wars villain because he likes to keep to himself.

“Life has always been very rough,” he told the Jamaican Gleaner newspaper. “I come from a poor family. Sometimes I couldn’t attend school because my parents didn’t have (money), but I told myself that God will help me one day so I can help my family.”

Story continues below advertisement

Brown claimed his prize on July 16, according to Supreme Ventures lottery officials.

The dark side of the Force is a pathway to many abilities some consider to be unnatural, but Brown says he won the cash without resorting to any mind tricks. He plays the same numbers all the time, and he bought his winning ticket at a sports bar in May Pen, Jamaica. He says it wasn’t his usual place for buying tickets.

He says he watched the jackpot draw live on TV.

“I wrote down the numbers and saw that I won!” he said. “I was excited … I then had a shower and went to sleep.”

He added that he hasn’t told many people about his big lotto win, which amounts to $874,500 in Canadian dollars, or US$651,000.

He hasn’t decided exactly what he’ll do with the money, although he’d like to buy a house and a vehicle (though probably not a TIE fighter).

“I want to decide what is the best thing to do before spending anything,” he said.

“I need to decide what my goals are, but I know I want to own a bus.”

Story continues below advertisement

No one say anything about Death Stars, OK?