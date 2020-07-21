Menu

Crime

Police investigate sudden death near Strathroy

By Jake Jeffrey 980 CFPL
OPP file photo.
OPP file photo. Don Mitchell / Global News

Middlesex OPP are investigating a sudden death in the municipality of Adelaide-Metcalfe.

Police were called to a property on Centre Road, south of Hwy 402, before 9 a.m. Tuesday.

Members from the OPP West Region Forensic Identification Services are assisting with the investigation.

Read more: London man charged with 2 counts of sexual assault: London police

Middlesex OPP are asking anyone with information to call 1-888-310-1122 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.

Police say they will provide updated details on the investigation when the information becomes available.

