Police investigate sudden death near Strathroy

Middlesex OPP are investigating a sudden death in the municipality of Adelaide-Metcalfe.
Police were called to a property on Centre Road, south of Hwy 402, before 9 a.m. Tuesday.
Members from the OPP West Region Forensic Identification Services are assisting with the investigation.
Middlesex OPP are asking anyone with information to call 1-888-310-1122 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.
Police say they will provide updated details on the investigation when the information becomes available.
