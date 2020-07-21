Police warn against impaired driving after northwestern Ontario man charged in lawnmower incident

Send this page to someone via email

A man from a small Ontario community near the border with Manitoba is facing charges after Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) received a call about a possibly impaired driver operating a lawnmower.

Police said 48-year-old Mike Larochelle of Ear Falls was arrested Monday afternoon and faces a pair of impaired driving-related charges.

Larochelle will answer to the charges at a court date in Red Lake, Ont., on Sept. 17.

OPP said the public should be aware that operating any vehicle — a car, truck, lawnmower, fishing boat, canoe, jet ski or otherwise — while under the influence of alcohol or drugs can result in penalties such as fines, vehicle impoundments and even criminal records.

