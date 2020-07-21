Menu

Canada

1 hospitalized, 8 others displaced after house fire in New Glasgow: Red Cross

By Alexander Quon Global News
Posted July 21, 2020 10:00 am
The Canadian Red Cross says it has assisted some of those displaced by the fire.
The Canadian Red Cross

One person has been hospitalized and eight others have been displaced after a house fire in New Glasgow, N.S., on Tuesday.

The Canadian Red Cross said the fire began early on Tuesday morning at a large home on Chisholm Street that contained three apartments.

Read more: Elderly woman’s death in Dartmouth deemed a homicide

A man is being treated for burns and smoke inhalation, the Red Cross said.

Canadian Red Cross volunteers have arranged emergency lodging, plus food and clothing purchases and some other essentials for the seven adults and one child who escaped the blaze unharmed.

A phone call to the New Glasgow Fire Department was not immediately returned.

