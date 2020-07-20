Retired Peterborough police dog Wolfe remembered for years of service

Send this page to someone via email

Retired Peterborough police service dog Wolfe recently died, the service announced late Monday afternoon.

The canine served the Peterborough Police Service for seven years with his partner, Const. Tim Fish, and officially retired from the service in 2018.

The service says Wolfe received numerous accolades including in a Commanders Commendation in 2015 for Outstanding Police Work while arresting an armed suspect.

The service credits the dog with “countless successful tracks” and once located approximately $20,000 in drugs and $10,000 in cash during a search in the Brookdale Plaze.

“He was also available as an invaluable support to all units, specifically frontline Patrol officers and the Emergency Response Team,” police stated.

Global News file.

Fish, in a statement, said he was proud of Wolfe’s contributions to the service.

“He was crazy tough, but was always great with kids,” stated Fish. “We did so many school presentations, at all levels, including college and university. We would never turn down anyone who wanted a picture or ask questions. He was the best. We always did Kids and Cops, and Take Your Kid To Work Day.

“Every chance I had to show him off I did. Retirement was tough for Wolfe but he ended up loving it. He was so amazing.”

DYK Police Service Dogs get their own badge? Kids from our #kidsnkops @bbbsPtbo camp got to meet K9 Wolfe & see his badge up close! 🐶🚔🐾-LG pic.twitter.com/bsoS6d9RR2 — Peterborough Police (@PtboPolice) August 18, 2017

Wolfe was donated by the Knights of Columbus and remained a part of Fish’s life until his passing, police said.