Lindsay woman charged with impaired driving following call from witness: police

A Lindsay woman faces impaired driving charges following a witness call to police on Friday afternoon.
The City of Kawartha Lakes Police Service says around 4:30 p.m., a witness contacted police about a suspected impaired woman who left a business on Lindsay Street South in Lindsay and then drove away in a vehicle.
Police a short time later located the suspect vehicle and determined the driver was under the influence of alcohol.
Trending Stories
Patricia Creighton, 50, of Lindsay, was arrested and charged with operation of a vehicle while impaired by alcohol or drugs and operation while impaired with a blood-alcohol concentration over 80.
She was released and is scheduled to appear in court in Lindsay on Sept. 10, police stated Monday.
Douglas Bagnall sentenced in fatal impaired driving crash
© 2020 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Comments