Lindsay woman charged with impaired driving following call from witness: police

A Lindsay woman faces impaired driving charges following a witness call to police on Friday afternoon.

The City of Kawartha Lakes Police Service says around 4:30 p.m., a witness contacted police about a suspected impaired woman who left a business on Lindsay Street South in Lindsay and then drove away in a vehicle.

Police a short time later located the suspect vehicle and determined the driver was under the influence of alcohol.

Patricia Creighton, 50, of Lindsay, was arrested and charged with operation of a vehicle while impaired by alcohol or drugs and operation while impaired with a blood-alcohol concentration over 80.

She was released and is scheduled to appear in court in Lindsay on Sept. 10, police stated Monday.

