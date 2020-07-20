Peterborough woman faces mischief, drug charges after tavern window punched: police

A Peterborough woman faces mischief and drug-related charges following an incident at a downtown bar early Monday.
According to the Peterborough Police Service, around 1:30 a.m., officers responded to reports that a woman got into an argument with a staff member at the Hunter Street Tavern. The woman allegedly punched a glass window on a menu display and left.
Police located the suspect a short time later. She was allegedly in possession of a quantity of drug believed to be cocaine, police said.
Jamie Lyn Grant, 43, of Lynhaven Road in Peterborough, was arrested and charged with mischief under $5,000 and possession of a Schedule 1 substance.
She was released from custody and is scheduled to appear in court in Peterborough on Sept. 15, police said.
