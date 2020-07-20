Explosion causes ‘major structural damage’ to central Edmonton home

A house near Commonwealth Stadium sustained major structural damage after an explosion early Monday morning.
Edmonton Fire Rescue Services said it was called at 3:52 a.m. to reports of an explosion in the area of 112 Avenue and 91 Street.
Crews arrived on scene four minutes later to find smoke and “major structural damage” to the home, including an exterior wall, a spokesperson with EFRS said Monday. There was no fire.
Fire crews remained on scene later Monday morning, waiting for a structural engineer to inspect the property to determine if it is safe to enter the home.
No injuries were reported. It’s not known what caused the explosion.
Global News has reached out to Edmonton police for more information on the investigation.
