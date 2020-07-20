Menu

Canada

Explosion causes ‘major structural damage’ to central Edmonton home

By Caley Ramsay Global News
Posted July 20, 2020 12:10 pm
Edmonton fire crews were called to a house explosion in the area of 112 Avenue and 91 Street Monday, July 20, 2020.
Edmonton fire crews were called to a house explosion in the area of 112 Avenue and 91 Street Monday, July 20, 2020. Wes Rosa, Global News

A house near Commonwealth Stadium sustained major structural damage after an explosion early Monday morning.

Edmonton Fire Rescue Services said it was called at 3:52 a.m. to reports of an explosion in the area of 112 Avenue and 91 Street.

Crews arrived on scene four minutes later to find smoke and “major structural damage” to the home, including an exterior wall, a spokesperson with EFRS said Monday. There was no fire.

Fire crews remained on scene later Monday morning, waiting for a structural engineer to inspect the property to determine if it is safe to enter the home.

The wall of a home in the area of 112 Avenue and 91 Street appeared to be damaged after an explosion Monday, July 20, 2020.
The wall of a home in the area of 112 Avenue and 91 Street appeared to be damaged after an explosion Monday, July 20, 2020. Wes Rosa, Global News

No injuries were reported. It’s not known what caused the explosion.

Global News has reached out to Edmonton police for more information on the investigation.

