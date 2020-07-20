Kenora police warn public of drug that may contain fentanyl after weekend death

Send this page to someone via email

Police are investigating a sudden death that took place in Kenora, Ont., on Sunday and warning the public about the harmful effects of a drug known as “yellow down” or “purple down.”

The Kenora detachment of the Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) said officers were called to First Street South on Sunday morning, where a person was pronounced dead at the scene after attempts by emergency medical services to revive them.

Although OPP are waiting on a post-mortem to be held later this week to determine the cause of death, they’re warning that yellow/purple down is a drug that may contain fentanyl, and officers are encouraging people to be aware of signs of an overdose.

Signs and symptoms can include difficulty walking, talking or staying awake; blue lips or nails; very small pupils; cold, clammy skin; dizziness; confusion; extreme drowsiness; choking or gurgling sounds; slow or weak breathing; and an inability to wake up even when shaken or shouted at.

Anyone with information about the Kenora incident is asked to call OPP at 807-548-5534 or Crimestoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477).

