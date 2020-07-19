1 dead, 3 others injured in a multi-vehicle collision in Scarborough: police

Toronto police said a man was pronounced dead on scene after a two-vehicle collision in the area of Lawrence Avenue and McMillan Avenue.
Two others involved in the collision have been transported to hospital with minor injuries and one patient was sent to a trauma centre in critical condition.
Officials said it is still unclear how the collision happened and if speed was a factor.
Lawrence Avenue remains closed from Morning Dew Road to Beechgrove Drive.
Investigators are appealing to witnesses or those who have dash-cam video to contact police at 416-222-8477.
