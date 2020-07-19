Menu

1 dead, 3 others injured in a multi-vehicle collision in Scarborough: police

By Katrina Ramlochan Global News
Posted July 19, 2020 8:43 pm
A man was pronounced dead on scene after a two-vehicle collision in the area of Lawrence Avenue and McMillan Avenue.
A man was pronounced dead on scene after a two-vehicle collision in the area of Lawrence Avenue and McMillan Avenue. Andrew Collins/Global News

Toronto police said a man was pronounced dead on scene after a two-vehicle collision in the area of Lawrence Avenue and McMillan Avenue.

Two others involved in the collision have been transported to hospital with minor injuries and one patient was sent to a trauma centre in critical condition.

Read more: Girl, 8, dies after car crash identified, driver faces impaired driving charges: Middlesex OPP

Officials said it is still unclear how the collision happened and if speed was a factor.

Lawrence Avenue remains closed from Morning Dew Road to Beechgrove Drive.

Investigators are appealing to witnesses or those who have dash-cam video to contact police at 416-222-8477.

 

