Environment Canada issues tornado warning for parts of southern Ontario

By Staff The Canadian Press
The SPSA says lightning strikes that cause damage to structures like homes or buildings are extremely rare in Saskatchewan.
File photo of a lightning strike. Tammy Vallee / Viewer Supplied

TORONTO — Environment Canada is warning of the risk of tornadoes forming in parts of southern Ontario.

The agency calls it a dangerous and potentially life-threatening situation.

Severe storms are also in the forecast amid heat warnings.

Read more: Heat warning issued for Toronto as humidex expected to reach 40 for several days

Environment Canada urges people to take cover immediately if threatening weather occurs.

The agency advises going to the lowest room, away from outside walls and windows.

It notes lightning kills about 10 people every year.

© 2020 The Canadian Press
Environment CanadaWeatherTornadoSevere ThunderstormTornado Warning
