Environment Canada issues tornado warning for parts of southern Ontario

TORONTO — Environment Canada is warning of the risk of tornadoes forming in parts of southern Ontario.

The agency calls it a dangerous and potentially life-threatening situation.

Severe storms are also in the forecast amid heat warnings.

Environment Canada urges people to take cover immediately if threatening weather occurs.

The agency advises going to the lowest room, away from outside walls and windows.

It notes lightning kills about 10 people every year.

11:29 AM Tornado warning for this line of storms racing into #Ldont and across southwestern ON – could see a tornado spin up along this line so be sky aware! #onstorm pic.twitter.com/FekbfF3m4Q — Ross Hull (@Ross_Hull) July 19, 2020

