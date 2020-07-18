Mayor of Summerland says man apologizes for Confederate flag incident

Send this page to someone via email

The mayor of Summerland is hoping to turn two negative incidents, including a man with a Confederate flag during a racial harmony parade, into a pair of positives.

Earlier this week, a Summerland family had their home vandalized with red spray paint, along with two windows being smashed. The graffiti included a swastika, with police describing the incident as a hate crime while announcing they were launching an investigation.

Later in the week, a community support parade was planned for the Indo-Canadian family on Thursday. However, that event, which featured more than 140 vehicles, was marred when a man showed up with a Confederate flag on his truck.

A photo shows the small Confederate flag outside the truck, though Global News was told that it was quickly pulled inside the truck by another person.

Story continues below advertisement

Summerland Mayor Toni Boot told Global News that police tracked the man down and questioned him.

Global News has reached out to the RCMP for more information.

Boot said she was part of the parade, which began with police and the fire department, and included people flying Canadian flags and showing messages of support, but noted she didn’t see the Confederate flag.

The mayor, who is Black, said police tracked down the suspect and talked to him on Friday night. She also said police notified her that the suspect wanted to talk to her and apologize.

The apology, said Boot, took place just after 10 p.m. in the middle of a downtown street, near where the man was staying, with two police cars blocking part of the road.

2:20 Hate-motivated vandalism in Summerland Hate-motivated vandalism in Summerland

Boot said the man was Caucasian, in his mid-20s and from near Edson, Alta. The mayor also said the man bought the flag from a store in Summerland.

Story continues below advertisement

“He was humble and apologetic,” said Boot, noting the man’s girlfriend was also there, as were two police officers.

“It was a very public conversation; anybody that wanted to hear it just had to open their windows … there were people out on their balconies.”

Boot said her message was that “Summerland is pushing back against (racism).”

She also said, “I kind of wish he lived here so he could experience full-on what this town is saying about racism.”

1:38 Statue of BLM protester replaces previous statue of slave trader in Bristol Statue of BLM protester replaces previous statue of slave trader in Bristol

The mayor said the man is welcome back, and “that we want you to come back and spend your money here, but don’t even think that it’s OK to bring a Confederate flag, buy a Confederate flag or wave a Confederate flag in Summerland ever again. And if that’s your intention while you’re out here, don’t even bother coming.”

Story continues below advertisement

Boot gave the young man kudos for coming forward and apologizing, stating while these incidents are negative, they can turn into a positive.

“His actions, I would not describe as courageous in any way,” said Boot. “But for this young man to come forward and say, ‘I want to apologize for the hurt I caused in Summerland,’ … kudos to this young man.”

She hopes the young man “will learn a little more about the impact that you’ve had in this community and the impact that you can have in a positive way in your own community.

“I don’t know if there will be any change, but he created yet another opportunity for Summerland to address this head-on.”

3:32 Systemic racism in B.C.’s health care system. What is the solution? Systemic racism in B.C.’s health care system. What is the solution?

“I’m glad he came forward,” said Kelowna Coun. Mohini Singh, who also attended the parade and saw the flag.

Story continues below advertisement

“I hope he’s learned a lesson that flying the Confederate flag is not funny, especially when it’s during a party where there’s an outpouring of love and support for the Lekhi family.”

Boot said Friday’s apology was an unexpected conversation during what’s been a stressful year, “but I’m hoping this is the start of a very important conversation that we need to have in Summerland, and certainly in other areas.”

Along with the house being vandalized and the Confederate flag incident, the town’s bandshell was also tagged with hateful graffiti. Police believe the two graffiti incidents are linked.

2:06 ‘Incidents’ of racism have been reported in every health region in B.C: Turpel-Lafond ‘Incidents’ of racism have been reported in every health region in B.C: Turpel-Lafond

Boot said town council will hold an open discussion about these incidents during Monday’s council meeting.

Singh said, “there’s lessons to be learned here. There’s no room for flying a Confederate flag in Canada. It has no history here and it represents oppression and bigotry.

Story continues below advertisement

“It’s shameful and horrible, and hopefully he’s learned a lesson. There’s no room for that flag in Canada and there’s no room for bigotry.”

2:42 Mississippi removing Confederate emblem from state flag Mississippi removing Confederate emblem from state flag