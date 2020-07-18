Friday night bush blaze quickly extinguished by Kelowna Fire Department

A bush fire that flared up Friday evening in Kelowna was quickly extinguished by emergency crews.
The Kelowna Fire Department says it received many 911 calls around 7:45 p.m., of smoke in Mission Creek Regional Park, near Hall Road.
According to fire department platoon captain Dennis Miller, the first arriving officer found a “Rank 2-3 blaze” burning in the woods.
The fire’s size was estimated at 18-24 metres (60-80 feet), and more than 100 metres (328 feet) into the park off the roadway.
Here is how B.C. ranks its fires:
- Rank 1 – Smouldering ground fire
- Rank 2 – Low vigour surface fire
- Rank 3 – Moderately vigorous surface fire
- Rank 4 – Highly vigorous surface fire with torching, or passive crown fire
- Rank 5 – Extremely vigorous surface fire or active crown fire
- Rank 6 – A blow-up or conflagration; extreme and aggressive fire behaviour
Miller said the fire was quickly knocked down, contained and extinguished and that the perimeter is guarded.
Six fire department vehicles and 13 personnel were on scene.
Miller says the fire’s cause is undetermined at this time.
For more information about the fire department, click here. https://www.kelowna.ca/city-services/safety-emergency-services/fire-department
Comments