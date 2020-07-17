Menu

Canada

Remains of missing woman, 70, found on shore of river in B.C.’s Interior

By Doyle Potenteau Global News
Posted July 17, 2020 5:59 pm
Police say the remains of Diane Latulippe, 70, were found on July 3 along the shore of the Similkameen River, near Hedley.
Police say the remains of Diane Latulippe, 70, were found on July 3 along the shore of the Similkameen River, near Hedley. RCMP

The remains of a missing woman in B.C.’s Southern Interior have been identified, police announced on Friday.

Princeton RCMP said the remains of 70-year-old Diane Latulippe were found on July 3 along the shore of the Similkameen River, near a campground in Hedley.

Latulippe was reported missing on June 11. She was last seen at Gold Mountain RV Park in Hedley on the morning of June 7.

Read more: Princeton RCMP ask for public’s help to find 70-year-old woman

Her remains were found downstream of the RV park.

“There is no evidence of criminality being involved in Ms. Latulippe’s death at this time,” said Sgt. Jason Bayda.

Police said the BC Coroners Service is also conducting an independent investigation into how Latulippe died.

They also said Latulippe’s family has been notified and extended their condolences.

missing personHuman RemainssimilkameenPrincetonHedleysimilkameen riverPrinceton RCMPmissing person's remains
