Remains of missing woman, 70, found on shore of river in B.C.’s Interior

The remains of a missing woman in B.C.’s Southern Interior have been identified, police announced on Friday.

Princeton RCMP said the remains of 70-year-old Diane Latulippe were found on July 3 along the shore of the Similkameen River, near a campground in Hedley.

Latulippe was reported missing on June 11. She was last seen at Gold Mountain RV Park in Hedley on the morning of June 7.

Her remains were found downstream of the RV park.

“There is no evidence of criminality being involved in Ms. Latulippe’s death at this time,” said Sgt. Jason Bayda.

Police said the BC Coroners Service is also conducting an independent investigation into how Latulippe died.

They also said Latulippe’s family has been notified and extended their condolences.

