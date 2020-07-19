Crowning the best canine at Global News in ‘Top Dog’ finale

Send this page to someone via email

Anthony Farnell and his furry sidekick Storm were the clear winners in the Top Dog agility course challenge, but how would they fare during the final hurdle — a costume-themed dog pageant?

The tension was palpable for Mike Arsenault and Cookie, who finished last in the first challenge with the human/pet duos of Jennifer Valentyne/Dixie and Ross Hull/Louie also trailing the leader.

Preparation was key for this final event. Dogtopia canine coach Elizabeth Chim ventured to assist with the following advice: “You have to really have a calm demeanor for the dogs to respond to you so if the humans are calm and confident it will really reflect on their dog,” she said.

Judging the competition was Global News anchor/producer Susan Hay and veterinarian Dr. Randy Marshall.

“What I’m looking for here is some great synergy between the owner and their pets,” Marshall said. Hay’s focus was the entertainment factor: “I want to see how much work these personalities put into this little demonstration with their pooch,” she said.

Jenn and Dixie were up first. Valentyne went with a Star Wars theme — she was a stormtrooper with Dixie as Princess Leia.

Next, Hull gets a helping “paw” from some “Canadian Minions” — Jasper (the other Canadian Bro) tried to help Louie out in this ode to the Despicable Me franchise.

Then it was time for Arsenault and Cookie to show they’re “hopelessly devoted” to showing that they’re the ones that the judges want thanks to a Grease dance number.

Finally, man’s best friend became man’s best spouse? Storm was decked out in a tux and somehow proposes to Farnell, who wearing a full-on wedding gown and responded, “I do!”

Which pooch was to be crowned Top Dog? Well, Arsenault and Cookie took the pageant prize!

But the overall winner — the favourites coming in and the favourites going out — Storm and Farnell are the champions of Top Dog!

Mike Arsenault is the host of Global News Weekend. Ross Hull is the meteorologist for Global News at 11.