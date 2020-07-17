Pointe-Claire’s Walton development project homes hit the market

Send this page to someone via email

The Walton housing development project in Pointe-Claire has officially broke ground.

Construction for the 12-home venture has begun on the site of the former Walton Strip mall.

The available detached homes were officially listed on the market on Thursday.

Offering four different models, the family-style, four-bedroom homes are starting at $850,000 and can go up to $960,000.

“For brand new construction, that is what you can expect,” Royal LePage real estate broker Mark Broady said.

Only on the market for less than a day and Broady says interest is high for the property.

“The anticipation has built for quite some time — it’s almost two years in the making,” Broady said.

The space will be divided into twelve individual lots, each about 4,000-5,000 square feet, as well as a small public green recreational space.

The project, run by development company Mondev, was under much scrutiny after its original plan to build a 24-unit townhouse project was voted down by council in April of 2019.

“It’s better than what was originally planned,” resident Terry MacPherson said.

MacPherson is happy citizens managed to change the developer’s plans and is content with the new homes coming in.

She says the area is changing with many longstanding houses being replaced by modern homes.

“It’s the sign of the times,” she said.

Despite being closed for years, some residents like Russ Kelly are sad to see the Walton strip go.

“It just means instead of being able to walk and having neighborhood stores, we will have to go farther afield to get supplies,” Kelly said.

”It was quite an eyesore for a little while and I think it will be good for the community to have a new project in there,” Pointe-Claire Mayor John Belvedere said.

Belvedere says the project will breathe new life into the suburban street, bringing more families to the area.

Broady says the homes will be geared to new young families with the intention to market to that demographic.

“Pointe-Claire is a desired area but we don’t have a lot of empty land to build brand new homes,” Belvedere said.

Property owners in the area will benefit from this new venture as their value will increase, Broady said.

Residents like Kelly see that as a plus but they say it comes at a cost.

“From a financial standpoint, for most of us who live here, it’s great.”

