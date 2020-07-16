Fitness facility at Parkinson Recreation Centre in Kelowna to reopen

Send this page to someone via email

Facilities and programs at Kelowna’s Parkinson Recreation Centre have been slowly reopening during the coronavirus pandemic.

And starting next week, the rec centre’s fitness facility will once again be accepting clients.

The fitness centre will open Monday morning, but will only be open for existing members.

The hours of operation will be Monday to Friday, 7 a.m. to 6 p.m., with members having to book a one-hour time slot in advance through the rec centre’s web site.

The City of Kelowna says the number of clients allowed will be monitored, and will be capped at 20 to accommodate proper physical distancing.

“We’re excited to welcome back our members to PRC, which will look a bit different since we closed our doors in March,” said Mariko Siggers, community and neighbourhoods services manager.

“New safety protocols are in place and we are introducing an online booking system so our members can be assured that even during peak times.”

The facility will also have new safety protocols and guidelines in place to mitigate the spread of COVID-19.

The protocols include:

Frequent and enhanced cleaning, including set cleaning hours of 10 to 11 a.m., and 2 to 3 p.m. daily.

During cleaning hours, the fitness centre will be closed.

Fitness equipment will be intermittently closed off to allow for better physical distancing.

There will be no sharing of equipment.

Locker-rooms will not be readily available.

Clients are asked to come dressed and ready to workout.

Lockers to store personal items will be available in the fitness centre area only.

Floor markings and additional signage will be posted reminding visitors to maintain distance, wash hands frequently and to wipe down equipment thoroughly before and after use.

Anyone who is sick or experiencing symptoms is asked to stay home.

“We appreciate the patience of our members as our reopening plans progress,” said Siggers.

“Reopening a complex facility like Parkinson Recreation Centre needs to be done progressively as we implement new guidelines, training and protocols to ensure the safety of our staff, volunteers and patrons.”

Further, the rec centre’s pool area and gymnasium remain closed at this time.

