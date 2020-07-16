Menu

Environment

New Brunswick to review plan to eradicate invasive smallmouth bass from lake

By Staff The Canadian Press
Smallmouth Bass angled from Miramichi River on Sept. 1, 2019 are seen in this handout photo. A coalition of conservation groups wants the Department of Fisheries and Oceans to agree to a plan to wipe-out a population of smallmouth bass in order to protect salmon in New Brunswick's revered Miramichi River.
Smallmouth Bass angled from Miramichi River on Sept. 1, 2019 are seen in this handout photo. A coalition of conservation groups wants the Department of Fisheries and Oceans to agree to a plan to wipe-out a population of smallmouth bass in order to protect salmon in New Brunswick's revered Miramichi River. THE CANADIAN PRESS/HO, Nathan Wilbur, Atlantic Salmon Federation

A plan to wipe out a population of smallmouth bass from a New Brunswick lake in order to protect salmon in the Miramichi River has taken another step forward.

A coalition of conservation groups were told this week to register their salmon-protection strategy for a review by New Brunswick’s Department of Environment and Local Government.

Read more: Groups look to wipe out smallmouth bass from N.B. lake to protect salmon

The department can waive further study and proceed with conditions, order a comprehensive environmental impact assessment or reject the project.

The group is still working to get federal approval to eliminate the voracious, invasive species using a toxin called rotenone.

A report prepared for the Department of Fisheries and Oceans in 2008 recommended complete eradication of the smallmouth bass from the lake.

The group was hoping to get approval for their project this year, but now say they’ll probably have to wait until 2021.

© 2020 The Canadian Press
