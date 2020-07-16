Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Search

Suggested Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Advertisement
Sports

Guelph Royals announce plans for a home run derby

By Matt Carty Global News
Posted July 16, 2020 9:18 am
The Guelph Royals have announced a home run derby in August.
The Guelph Royals have announced a home run derby in August. Getty Images

While their Intercounty Baseball League (IBL) season may have been cancelled due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the Guelph Royals have announced a unique way to return to the diamond this summer.

The team says it will be hosting a home run derby in August that will feature eight players.

Read more: Montoyo hopes Blue Jays can stay in Toronto

Only one player has been announced as a participant so far and that is the Royals’ first baseman, Sean Reilly, who is also the league’s all-time home run leader.

The single-elimination tournament will feature five-minute rounds with a 30-second timeout. The Royals said the event will also allow for social distancing at all times.

Coronavirus: Toronto Maple Leafs training camp begins, Blue Jays practices in limbo
Coronavirus: Toronto Maple Leafs training camp begins, Blue Jays practices in limbo

More details, including a date and player announcements, will be revealed soon.

Trending Stories
Story continues below advertisement

Read more: Guelph Public Library’s Stage 3 reopening plans to take a couple weeks

It doesn’t appear fans will be able to attend, but the Royals said video of the derby will be shot in 360-degree virtual reality so they can enjoy the event from home.

The IBL announced on July 10 that it was cancelling the season for the first time in its 101-year history. At the time the league said teams were planning on holding events and activities at their facilities.

© 2020 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Baseballguelph royalsintercounty baseball leagueHome Run DerbyGuelph Royals IBLSean Reilly Guelph RoyalsGuelph Royals home run derbySean ReillySean Reilly home run derby
Flyers
More weekly flyers