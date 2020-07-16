Guelph Royals announce plans for a home run derby

While their Intercounty Baseball League (IBL) season may have been cancelled due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the Guelph Royals have announced a unique way to return to the diamond this summer.
The team says it will be hosting a home run derby in August that will feature eight players.
Only one player has been announced as a participant so far and that is the Royals’ first baseman, Sean Reilly, who is also the league’s all-time home run leader.
The single-elimination tournament will feature five-minute rounds with a 30-second timeout. The Royals said the event will also allow for social distancing at all times.
More details, including a date and player announcements, will be revealed soon.
It doesn’t appear fans will be able to attend, but the Royals said video of the derby will be shot in 360-degree virtual reality so they can enjoy the event from home.
The IBL announced on July 10 that it was cancelling the season for the first time in its 101-year history. At the time the league said teams were planning on holding events and activities at their facilities.
