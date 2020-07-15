Toronto Raptor Fred VanVleet joins initiative for people to support local business amid COVID-19

Toronto Raptors guard Fred VanVleet has partnered with American Express Canada on a campaign to encourage people to shop small and support local business amid the coronavirus pandemic.

“I grew up in a smaller town … I eventually was able to branch out and build my own small business so when this opportunity presented itself, it just made sense,” VanVleet told Global News from Florida where the team is currently quarantining before the NBA resumes.

“This was something that came at a good time, people going through pandemics. In the States at least, the social unrest that’s been going on, I think it’s just important to keep encouraging people to spend with their local businesses,” he continued.

With the onset of the coronavirus pandemic currently sweeping the world, most non-essential businesses were forced to close for at least a short period across the country. With most regions beginning to open back up, the “Shop Small” campaign is urging for people to support their local businesses as they struggle to regain their footing.

“Small businesses across the country need our support now more than ever. Shop Small is about standing by the small business owners who have given so much to our communities,” said Lisa Kalhans, President and CEO of American Express Canada.

“As an organization, we understand the critical role we can play in encouraging not only our own card members, but all Canadians to get out there and show up for small businesses.” Tweet This

According to research conducted by American Express, 73 per cent of businesses across Canada are ready to reopen and rebuild, however, 49 per cent of owners said that “every day is a fight to keep their business alive.”

According to the same research, many Canadians (83 per cent) said they agree that they need to do what they can to support small business.

“Two-thirds (62 per cent) fear local businesses will not re-open and that their communities will no longer be as vibrant,” American Express said.

For American Express card members, $5 can be earned in statement credits when they spend up to $10 at up to 10 different qualifying small businesses. Members can earn up to $50.

“Our goal with this promotion is to have Cardmembers show up for small businesses as much as possible. We want them to support multiple local businesses which is why we’ve made it possible to earn the credit ten times by shopping at ten different businesses – online, curbside or in-store,” Kalhans said.

There is also a Shop Small map available to see which businesses are a part of the campaign.