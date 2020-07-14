Okanagan brewpub names beer after of Dr. Bonnie Henry

Send this page to someone via email

Feel like toasting B.C.’s top medical health officer? Thanks to a brewpub in Vernon, B.C., you can now raise a glass of Bonnie Henry blonde ale.

Marten Brewpub in Vernon, B.C., says it had rebranded one of its more popular creations in honour of provincial health officer Henry.

The blonde ale beer, according to the brewpub, is crisp, light and refreshing, with very little aftertaste. It’s said to have an alcohol content of 4.7 per cent.

“Blonde ale is one of our popular main staple brands, and we just wanted to rebrand it,” said Marten brewmaster Joe Strickland, noting brewpub general manager Clint Bialas came up with the idea.

“With the current state of our nation, we just really appreciate all of Bonnie Henry’s hard work and wanted to honour her by naming a beer after her.”

For three months, Henry has been a daily staple in British Columbia via her daily, televised coronavirus updates.

And because of that, Henry quickly went from being a little-known public health official to arguably being B.C.’s most popular person.

In April, designer John Fluevog released a Dr. Bonnie Henry shoe as a fundraiser. Demand for the shoe was so high, it crashed the website before being quickly sold out.

Other items have been linked to Henry, including a ridiculously cute elementary school photo of her as part of a fundraiser for Science World in Vancouver.

