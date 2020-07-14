Sweltering forecast for London area prompts heat alert, extended heat warning from health unit

With the mercury set to rise above 30 C this week and over the weekend, the Middlesex-London Health Unit (MLHU) says it’s issuing another heat alert as well as a separate three-day extended heat warning for the London, Ont., region.

The one-day heat alert is set to take effect on Wednesday when Environment Canada says we can expect a high of 31 C that will feel more like 37 C.

The extended heat warning, meanwhile, will come into effect on Friday and end on Monday.

Forecasters with the national weather service are calling for highs of 31 to 33 C from Friday to Sunday, not including the humidex.

It puts an end to a brief spell of cooler weather we’ve seen for the last few days that brought some minor relief following the 10 straight days of 30-plus-degree temperatures that began the month.

Global News Chief Meterologist Anthony Farnell said Londoners should enjoy the more comfortable weather while they can, as several upcoming days are expecting humidex values of 40 C.

He notes this hot weather pattern will also likely linger into next week, and possibly into much of August.

“It’s going to be likely one of the hottest Julys that southwestern Ontario has seen on record, and that’s going back, in some cases, 90 or 100 years. So this is unusual, to say the least,” he said.

“There are no real cold days anywhere, probably from now till the end of the month.”

In a statement, the MLHU’s Randy Walker said people were being reminded to do what they could to protect themselves from the oppressive heat.

“We continue to recommend covering exposed skin, wearing a hat, drinking plenty of water,” he says, “but we’re also still in the midst of the pandemic so we also need to keep two metres apart and wear a mask when physical distancing is challenging.”

Unlike the heatwave we saw at the start of the month, which began in western Canada, moved to northern Ontario, and then came south, Farnell says the upcoming heat and humidity is making its way up from Texas and Oklahoma.

“There are going to be some afternoon and evening showers and thunderstorms — we could see that later this week, this weekend and again next week. So it’s not going to be as dry a pattern as we’ve seen so far,” Farnell said.

“I do see this warm pattern lasting well into the month of August. A wildcard is always the hurricane season and it is still expected to be very active in the Atlantic. Some of those storms can actually throw some moisture all the way back here into Ontario.

The average high for this time of year is around 26.5 C, according to Environment Canada.

