Traffic

Orillia man with minor injuries after hitting tree with motorcycle in Gravenhurst, Ont.

By Daina Goldfinger Global News
Posted July 14, 2020 12:56 pm
The man was taken to a nearby hospital and later airlifted to a Toronto hospital with what were ultimately determined to be minor injuries.
The man was taken to a nearby hospital and later airlifted to a Toronto hospital with what were ultimately determined to be minor injuries. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Graeme Roy

A 35-year-old Orillia, Ont., man is facing minor injuries after he hit a tree while riding a motorcycle in Gravenhurst, Ont., Monday night.

Just before midnight, a resident called police after the man hit a tree on Canning Road.

Read more: Man with life-altering injuries following motorcycle crash in Gravenhurst, Ont.

The man was taken to a nearby hospital and later airlifted to a Toronto hospital with what were ultimately determined to be minor injuries.

Canning Road was closed while the OPP’s technical traffic unit investigated the scene.

Read more: 5 taken to hospital following 2-vehicle Canada Day crash in Mulmur, Ont.

Police say the investigation is ongoing and that anyone with information can contact OPP at 1-888-310-1122 or Crime Stoppers anonymously at 1-800-222-8477.

