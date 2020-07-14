Orillia man with minor injuries after hitting tree with motorcycle in Gravenhurst, Ont.

Send this page to someone via email

A 35-year-old Orillia, Ont., man is facing minor injuries after he hit a tree while riding a motorcycle in Gravenhurst, Ont., Monday night.

Just before midnight, a resident called police after the man hit a tree on Canning Road.

The man was taken to a nearby hospital and later airlifted to a Toronto hospital with what were ultimately determined to be minor injuries.

Canning Road was closed while the OPP’s technical traffic unit investigated the scene.

Police say the investigation is ongoing and that anyone with information can contact OPP at 1-888-310-1122 or Crime Stoppers anonymously at 1-800-222-8477.

