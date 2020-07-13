Toronto police searching for woman after possible abduction downtown

Toronto police say officers are searching for a woman who might have been abducted in the downtown area.
Emergency crews were called to the area of Sherbourne and Dundas streets just before 8:45 a.m. on Monday.
According to police, a woman was found in a laneway unconscious and it is believed she might have had a medical episode or an overdose.
Investigators said it was reported that the woman was picked up by someone in a blue Kia Rio.
A short time later, police said the vehicle was found. However, the woman was not in the vehicle. Police said officers fear for the woman’s safety.
Police said the investigation is ongoing.
© 2020 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Comments