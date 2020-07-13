McMaster Innovation Park lands first tenant for Frid Street facility

Send this page to someone via email

McMaster Innovation Park (MIP) has landed the first tenant for its new facility in the former Hamilton Spectator building.

MIP and Laurentis Energy Partners, a subsidiary of Ontario Power Generation, have announced a new two-year research collaboration to advance nuclear energy innovations.

The partnership will identify long-term solutions on how materials are handled in the nuclear industry.

“McMaster is a national leader in all things nuclear and we’re recognized globally for our track record of excellence in nuclear research, training and safety,” said Karen Mossman, McMaster’s vice-president of research. “This partnership with Laurentis allows our researchers to respond to real-time industry problems, contribute to the long-term solutions and define best practices for the nuclear sector.”

Right now, byproducts of day-to-day operations that are considered low-level waste are sorted by hand before they are recycled, incinerated or compacted.

“This is another step in MIP’s journey to encourage collaboration between industry and academia to solve real-world problems,” said Ty Shattuck, MIP’s CEO. “We’ve had great success in fostering relationships and we’re keen to continue doing that across the sectors to create innovation and economic development opportunities for Hamilton and the region.”

Shattuck announced in March that MIP planned to transform the six-acre Frid Street property into a “life sciences innovation megahub.”

The two-year partnership aims to develop a less time-consuming and labour-intensive method of sorting.

The custom-designed research laboratory at McMaster Innovation Park’s 44 Frid St. facility will open later this summer. It will include state-of-the-art equipment and bring together 30 new Laurentis employees and McMaster experts.

Torstar Corporation announced in April that it had an agreement to sell the land and building at 44 Frid St. for $25.5 million.

