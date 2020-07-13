Menu

Fenelon Falls man charged with assault with weapon, assaulting police officer: OPP

By Greg Davis Global News
Posted July 13, 2020 12:09 pm
FILE: A photo of handcuffs
A Fenelon Falls man faces assault charges. Daniel Allan/Getty Images/File

A Fenelon Falls, Ont., man faces assault charges following an incident north of the community on Saturday afternoon.

According to City of Kawartha Lakes OPP, around 4 p.m., officers were called to a reported assault north of Fenelon Falls.

Read more: Noise complaint at Balsam Lake Provincial Park leads to assault arrest: OPP

During the investigation, police allege a man resisted arrest and assaulted an officer.

Gerald Brennan, 78, of Fenelon Falls, was charged with assault with a weapon; uttering threats; resisting a peace officer; and assaulting a peace officer.

He was released from custody and is scheduled to appear in court in Lindsay on Sept. 17.

