Fenelon Falls man charged with assault with weapon, assaulting police officer: OPP

A Fenelon Falls, Ont., man faces assault charges following an incident north of the community on Saturday afternoon.
According to City of Kawartha Lakes OPP, around 4 p.m., officers were called to a reported assault north of Fenelon Falls.
During the investigation, police allege a man resisted arrest and assaulted an officer.
Gerald Brennan, 78, of Fenelon Falls, was charged with assault with a weapon; uttering threats; resisting a peace officer; and assaulting a peace officer.
Trending Stories
He was released from custody and is scheduled to appear in court in Lindsay on Sept. 17.
Numerous people access KSAC 24/7 crisis text line since launch
© 2020 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Comments