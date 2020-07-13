Winnipeg race car driver Amber Balcaen survives serious crash in Missouri

Send this page to someone via email

A Winnipeg race car driver says she has injuries but will heal after a “serious” crash Saturday night.

Amber Balcaen was racing at a dirt track in Grain Valley, Missouri when her car flipped and rolled mid-air numerous times before crashing into the racetrack wall.

Here’s the clip of the flip since many of you have been asking. It’s right at the end, you can slow it down to see it better. I’m not sure what happened prior to it. pic.twitter.com/99FMXl2GXf — Amber Balcaen (@amberbalcaen10) July 13, 2020

On social media, she said she suffered a collapsed lung, concussion, burns to her body and that she is “very sore.”

However, she expects to be released from hospital Monday.

As violent as it looked ur car only needed a left nerf bar to be ready to race again. Heal up quickly Amber, hope to see you tonight. Your race team is all thinking about you kiddo! https://t.co/xS5nddNCVO pic.twitter.com/EyLxRMW8Rg — Flea Ruzic (@ripjetson9) July 12, 2020

Winnipeg mayor Brian Bowman sent his well-wishes.

NEW SMYRNA BEACH, FL – OCTOBER 18: Amber Balcaen at the NASCAR Drive for Diversity Developmental Program at New Smyrna Speedway on October 18, 2016 in New Smyrna Beach, Florida. (Photo by Brian Cleary/NASCAR via Getty Images).