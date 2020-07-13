Winnipeg race car driver Amber Balcaen survives serious crash in Missouri

A Winnipeg race car driver says she has injuries but will heal after a “serious” crash Saturday night.
Amber Balcaen was racing at a dirt track in Grain Valley, Missouri when her car flipped and rolled mid-air numerous times before crashing into the racetrack wall.
On social media, she said she suffered a collapsed lung, concussion, burns to her body and that she is “very sore.”
Trending Stories
However, she expects to be released from hospital Monday.
Winnipeg mayor Brian Bowman sent his well-wishes.
© 2020 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Comments