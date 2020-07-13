Menu

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Sports

Winnipeg race car driver Amber Balcaen survives serious crash in Missouri

By Elisha Dacey Global News
NEW SMYRNA BEACH, FL - FEBRUARY 19: Amber Balcaen, driver of the #39 Shead Racing/Glen McLeod & So, looks on during qualifying for the NASCAR K&N Pro Series East Jet Tools 150 at New Smyrna Speedway on February 19, 2017 in New Smyrna Beach, Florida. (Photo by Sarah Crabill/Getty Images).
NEW SMYRNA BEACH, FL - FEBRUARY 19: Amber Balcaen, driver of the #39 Shead Racing/Glen McLeod & So, looks on during qualifying for the NASCAR K&N Pro Series East Jet Tools 150 at New Smyrna Speedway on February 19, 2017 in New Smyrna Beach, Florida. (Photo by Sarah Crabill/Getty Images).

A Winnipeg race car driver says she has injuries but will heal after a “serious” crash Saturday night.

Amber Balcaen was racing at a dirt track in Grain Valley, Missouri when her car flipped and rolled mid-air numerous times before crashing into the racetrack wall.

On social media, she said she suffered a collapsed lung, concussion, burns to her body and that she is “very sore.”

However, she expects to be released from hospital Monday.

Winnipeg mayor Brian Bowman sent his well-wishes.

NEW SMYRNA BEACH, FL – OCTOBER 18: Amber Balcaen at the NASCAR Drive for Diversity Developmental Program at New Smyrna Speedway on October 18, 2016 in New Smyrna Beach, Florida. (Photo by Brian Cleary/NASCAR via Getty Images)
NEW SMYRNA BEACH, FL – OCTOBER 18: Amber Balcaen at the NASCAR Drive for Diversity Developmental Program at New Smyrna Speedway on October 18, 2016 in New Smyrna Beach, Florida. (Photo by Brian Cleary/NASCAR via Getty Images).
