Naya Rivera: authorities still searching for ‘Glee’ star who went missing at California lake

LOS ANGELES — The search to find Glee TV show star Naya Rivera in a Southern California lake ended Saturday without any results, authorities said.
The Ventura County Sheriff’s Office said in a tweet that cabins and outbuildings in the area of Lake Piru will be searched Sunday, along with continued scans of the waters.
Authorities said Thursday they believe Rivera, 33, drowned in the lake. Her 4-year-old son was found alone in a rented boat.
The boy, who was found asleep and wearing a life vest late Wednesday afternoon, told investigators that he and his mother went swimming and he got back on the boat, but “his mom never made it out of the water,” Sheriff’s Sgt. Kevin Donoghue said.
