Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Search

Suggested Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Advertisement
Entertainment

Naya Rivera: authorities still searching for ‘Glee’ star who went missing at California lake

By Staff The Associated Press
Posted July 12, 2020 2:45 pm
‘Difficult conditions’ as search continues for Naya Rivera: police
WATCH ABOVE: ‘Difficult conditions’ as search continues for Naya Rivera: police

LOS ANGELES — The search to find Glee TV show star Naya Rivera in a Southern California lake ended Saturday without any results, authorities said.

The Ventura County Sheriff’s Office said in a tweet that cabins and outbuildings in the area of Lake Piru will be searched Sunday, along with continued scans of the waters.

Read more: Naya Rivera: ‘Glee’ cast, other celebrities share messages after lake disappearance

Authorities said Thursday they believe Rivera, 33, drowned in the lake. Her 4-year-old son was found alone in a rented boat.

The boy, who was found asleep and wearing a life vest late Wednesday afternoon, told investigators that he and his mother went swimming and he got back on the boat, but “his mom never made it out of the water,” Sheriff’s Sgt. Kevin Donoghue said.

Story continues below advertisement

–With a file from Global News

Trending Stories

Story continues below advertisement
© 2020 The Canadian Press
CaliforniaGleeVentura CountyNaya Riveralake pirunaya rivera missingGlee Naya Riveranaya rivera lake pirusearch for naya rivera
Flyers
More weekly flyers