Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Search

Suggested Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Advertisement

Victoria police searching for ‘high risk’ woman last seen June 24

By Simon Little Global News
Posted July 10, 2020 10:33 pm
Amanda Williams was last seen on June 24, and police say they are concerned about her well-being.
Amanda Williams was last seen on June 24, and police say they are concerned about her well-being. Victoria police

Victoria police are asking for the public’s help to locate a 34-year-old woman last seen on June 24.

Police say while Amanda Williams hasn’t been seen for weeks, she was only reported missing on Thursday.

Investigators say they have no information suggesting Williams is in immediate danger, but that the “circumstances under which she has gone missing are considered high-risk.”

Police say she’s known to frequent the 1900-block of Douglas Street and the areas around Blanshard Street and Hillside Avenue.

Read more: Victoria police searching for missing 33-year-old woman, last seen mid-May

Williams is described as Indigenous with short black hair and brown eyes. She his five-foot-three with a slim build and tattoos on her right forearm and right wrist both reading “God loves you.”

Trending Stories
Story continues below advertisement

Anyone who sees Williams is asked to call 911. Anyone with information on her whereabouts is asked to call Victoria police or Greater Victoria Crime Stoppers.

Delta family pushes for senior alert after death of grandfather
Delta family pushes for senior alert after death of grandfather
© 2020 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
VictoriaMissing WomanVictoria policeamanda williamsVictoria missing womanamanda williams missinghigh risk missing womanvictoria missing
Flyers
More weekly flyers