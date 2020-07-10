Victoria police searching for ‘high risk’ woman last seen June 24

Send this page to someone via email

Victoria police are asking for the public’s help to locate a 34-year-old woman last seen on June 24.

Police say while Amanda Williams hasn’t been seen for weeks, she was only reported missing on Thursday.

Investigators say they have no information suggesting Williams is in immediate danger, but that the “circumstances under which she has gone missing are considered high-risk.”

Police say she’s known to frequent the 1900-block of Douglas Street and the areas around Blanshard Street and Hillside Avenue.

Williams is described as Indigenous with short black hair and brown eyes. She his five-foot-three with a slim build and tattoos on her right forearm and right wrist both reading “God loves you.”

Anyone who sees Williams is asked to call 911. Anyone with information on her whereabouts is asked to call Victoria police or Greater Victoria Crime Stoppers.

